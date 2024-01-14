Nobody like Vivek Ramaswamy, and that includes fellow Republicans. The pharma bro-turned-presidential candidate is so obnoxious Chris Christie took a break from dragging Donald Trump to drag him instead. He’s not even polling well. His entire campaign has seemed like a thinly-veiled lobby to kiss up to Trump, to score a swanky position in his potential second administration. It even seemed to be working. Alas, now Trump has had one of his unpredictable changes of heart.

Wow. Trump calls Vivek a fraud. First time he’s ever criticized him. pic.twitter.com/d8yIqTOy6p — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2024

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” Trump wrote on his rinky-dink Twitter clone ahead of the Iowa caucus, in which both candidates will be competing. He continued:

“Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP,’ don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!”

Other than the Iowa caucus, what could have compelled Trump to turn on the only GOP candidate not criticizing him? Was it some kind of jealousy? Or was it a test — to see how Ramaswamy reacts when Trump trashes him? Whatever the case, Ramaswamy did not take the bait.

Here’s the plot & it’s hiding in plain sight:



1. Narrow this to a 2-horse race between Trump & Haley.

2. Eliminate Trump.

3. Trot their puppet into the White House.



I respect the hell out of Trump. He’s the best President of the 21st century. I’ve defended him at every step… pic.twitter.com/2ws18qLQYR — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 13, 2024

“I respect the hell out of Trump. He’s the best President of the 21st century. I’ve defended him at every step against the unjust persecutions,” Ramaswamy wrote on Twitter/X. “But OPEN YOUR EYES to the hard TRUTH: this system will stop at nothing to keep this man away from the White House.”

Isn’t Ramaswamy gunning for the same job as Trump? Of course he is. Surely he thinks the magnet understander will respect him for continuing to kiss his butt and hand him a gig next year, even if he has to do it from the clink.

