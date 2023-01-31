After facing increased legal scrutiny over his campaign paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair, former president Donald Trump unleashed one of those trademark rants where he attempted to deny the affair but instead may have inadvertently confessed to the whole thing.

“With respect to the ‘Stormy’ nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations,” Trump wrote on Truth Social (via Mediaite) before attempting to blame his former attorney Michael Cohen for the whole thing. “I placed full Reliance on the JUDGEMENT & ADVICE OF COUNCIL, who I had every reason to believe had a license to practice law, was competent, & was able to appropriately provide solid legal services.”

In a separate post, Trump referred to his alleged mistress as Stormy “Horseface” Daniels, and the quick-witted adult star couldn’t resist roasting her one-time lover for not being able to keep his mouth shut.

“Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING,” Daniels tweeted. “Guess I’ll take my ‘horse face’ back to bed now, Mr. former ‘president’. Btw, that’s the correct way to use quotation marks.”

Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING. 😂 Guess I'll take my "horse face" back to bed now, Mr. former "president".

Btw, that's the correct way to use quotation marks. 💋 pic.twitter.com/VSG867kwk8 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 31, 2023

This is far from the first time Daniels discussed the unfortunate affair with Trump, which she’s repeatedly described as the “worst 90 minutes of my life.” She also famously revealed that, uh, certain parts of the former president look like Toad from Super Mario Bros., which reportedly got under his skin. According to his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump became so self-conscious about Daniels’ description that he reportedly called Grisham from Air Force One just to say he has a normal-looking penis.

America’s 45th president, ladies and gentlemen.

(Via Stormy Daniels on Twitter)