Getty Image

Things aren’t going great for President Donald Trump, which feels like an evergreen statement, but right now more so than usual. Over the course of the past several days, Trump’s former campaign advisor, Roger Stone, was arrested by the FBI and charged with seven counts including making false statements to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. Then, Trump was forced to cave and end the government shutdown without securing funding for his border wall.

At this point even Fox News is apparently turning on Trump, which caused him to lash out at his favorite cable news network over a piece of reporting about ongoing negotiations over the border wall. The president is still threatening to re-close the government or bypass Congress and declare a national emergency if he doesn’t get his way within three weeks.

“Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!” Trump fired off on Sunday night. “Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics?”

The poll Trump is referring to is one conducted by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist. He is correct that his approval rating among Latino voters is up to 50 percent, from 31 percent one month ago — however it’s worth pointing out that his overall approval is down to 34 percent according to to a more recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

If things continue along the current path, it seems entirely possible that those numbers may continue to plummet, whether Trump likes it or not.