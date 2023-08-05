Last week Donald Trump again made history: He became the first American president to score three indictments. No other former commander-in-chief has any, so he has three on everyone. Is he proud of that? Sort of. On one hand, he’s reportedly freaking out in private, as the big guy probably doesn’t want to get thrown in the slammer. On the other, every time he gets indicted his polls go up. So win-win?

Trump: We need one more indictment to close out of this election pic.twitter.com/nVI1MyFd3R — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2023

As per HuffPost, Trump attended a Republican dinner on Friday night, where he treated the crowd to his latest gripes and grievances. But not all was gloomy. Though infamous for his ketchup-throwing tantrums, Trump took a glass-half-full approach to his latest legal setback.

“Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls,” Trump bragged. “We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance.”

It’s true that Trump’s base loves him even more when he faces comeuppance for his actions, not less. He might be the most popular potential criminal in history — kind of like Robin Hood, except that instead of giving to the poor Trump grifts from them.

Surely the Founding Fathers never envisioned crooks amassing power because of their crimes, not despite them. Maybe it’s a winning strategy in today’s GOP. Indeed, a Ron DeSantis ally is joking (or not!) that what he needs to save his flailing candidacy is at least one federal indictment for breaking the law.

(Via HuffPost)