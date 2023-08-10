Donald Trump may be the current ruler of the Republican Party, but he’s still his own man. He does whatever he wants, not what others tell him. There’s a pledge going around the GOP right now in which Republicans vow to support whoever clinches the 2024 presidential nomination, no matter who it is. Ron DeSantis recently signed it. As for the rival who keeps mocking him? Nah.

Donald Trump on the GOP debate pledge: "I have a problem with the debate for another reason. I wouldn't sign the pledge. Why would I sign a pledge?" pic.twitter.com/EWyH3wBEij — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 10, 2023

As per Mediaite, Trump went on Newsmax for a sitdown amidst his latest round of legal woes. The subject turned to the other big item in his life: the fact that he’s running for president a third time. His refusal to attend the primary debates — which has earned him mockery from Chris Christie, his most relentless critic among his rivals — came up, which prompted Trump to reveal he might not support his party depending on who they nominate (provided if it’s not him).

I have a problem with the debate for another reason. I wouldn’t sign the pledge. Why would I sign a pledge? There are people on there that I wouldn’t have. I wouldn’t have certain people as, you know, somebody that I’d endorse. So they want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president, so right there, there’s a problem, okay? Right there, there’s a problem.

When asked, Trump wouldn’t name names, because “there’s no reason to insult them.” After all, he’s insulted some of them already. Then he named two, saying that if he attended the debates, both Asa Butterfield and Christie would “ask me nasty questions.” At least he didn’t mention Meatball Ron. (He did say both Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy have been “very, very nice.”)

Presumably he’d also not support Mike Pence, presumably in part because it must be awkward to support a guy he almost got killed.

(Via Mediaite)