We regret to inform you that we didn’t inform you this past Saturday, July 5th, was National Bikini Day. Somewhere out there, Ursula Andress is crying into Sean Connery’s chest. But while we may have forgotten easily the important holiday in early July, Shameless star Emmy Rossum didn’t, and she took to Instagram to celebrate. I wonder if she has six rules for National Bikini Day, too?

“Rule #1: find a sassy dog.”