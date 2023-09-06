tucker
x
Viral

Tucker Carlson Has Reached A New Low By Interviewing A ‘Con Artist’ Who Claims He Did Drugs And Had Sex With Barack Obama

How far has Tucker Carlson fallen since leaving the comfy confines of Fox News for X? He’s interviewing a convicted “con artist” who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in the late 1990s.

“A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET,” Carlson wrote on X, along with a clip from his chat with Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder? author Larry Sinclair. “I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know he’s got a little pipe and he’s smoking it,” he says in the video. “So I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go.”

Sinclair first made this claim in 2008, and it’s been bullsh*t ever since. As Politico reported at the time, Sinclair has a lengthy criminal record, “with a specialty in crimes involving deceit. The record includes forgery charges in two states, one of which drew Sinclair a 16-year jail sentence.”

Sinclair has a criminal history, including convictions on forgery, fraud, and larceny charges, and has served prison time in Arizona, Florida, and Colorado… For more than a decade, Sinclair’s claims were taken seriously only by the furthest fringe of conspiracy theorists, and had largely receded from public discourse. Last week, Carlson revived the long-defunct controversy in a podcast interview.

Carlson was on Adam Carolla’s podcast when he alleged that in 2008, “it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack and a guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said ‘I’ll sign an affidavit and I’ll take a lie detector’ and he did.”

There’s not a shred of evidence that any of this happened, but Carlson will happily give this nearly toothless man a platform to tell his long-debunked conspiracy theory. For better or worse, people are excited for this train wreck.

×