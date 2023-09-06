How far has Tucker Carlson fallen since leaving the comfy confines of Fox News for X? He’s interviewing a convicted “con artist” who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in the late 1990s.

“A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET,” Carlson wrote on X, along with a clip from his chat with Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder? author Larry Sinclair. “I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know he’s got a little pipe and he’s smoking it,” he says in the video. “So I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go.”

Sinclair first made this claim in 2008, and it’s been bullsh*t ever since. As Politico reported at the time, Sinclair has a lengthy criminal record, “with a specialty in crimes involving deceit. The record includes forgery charges in two states, one of which drew Sinclair a 16-year jail sentence.”

Sinclair has a criminal history, including convictions on forgery, fraud, and larceny charges, and has served prison time in Arizona, Florida, and Colorado… For more than a decade, Sinclair’s claims were taken seriously only by the furthest fringe of conspiracy theorists, and had largely receded from public discourse. Last week, Carlson revived the long-defunct controversy in a podcast interview.

Carlson was on Adam Carolla’s podcast when he alleged that in 2008, “it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack and a guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said ‘I’ll sign an affidavit and I’ll take a lie detector’ and he did.”

There’s not a shred of evidence that any of this happened, but Carlson will happily give this nearly toothless man a platform to tell his long-debunked conspiracy theory. For better or worse, people are excited for this train wreck.

imagine being the producer for this show like “yeah we’ve got a big guest for you today mr carlson…yes the toothless guy who claims to have had chemsex with obama…no kid rock cancelled again unfortunately-“ https://t.co/sSq6JDU2YU — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) September 6, 2023

WE DID IT! We reached rock bottom, America. Thanks, Tucker and Elon! https://t.co/L6LJTKDnXZ — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 5, 2023

earnestly interviewing a toothless crackhead who has a 27-year-long criminal history primarily related to fraud because he claims he bottomed for Obama is absolutely insane and I will be watching https://t.co/TOYnHLpXr9 — pagliacci the hater 🌞 (@Slatzism) September 5, 2023

Not sure there is anything more perfect to encapsulate the current state of right wing journalism than a disgraced Fox news host interviewing a toothless crackhead for a Twitter broadcast interview. https://t.co/ZW0olLzJp1 — Preschool Royal Rumble (@Ferd_Turgeson) September 6, 2023

Remarkable that Tucker has devolved to the point where he's interviewing the guy on this nine year old tabloid cover https://t.co/monx6thomF pic.twitter.com/EuAqgR3YXN — sockdem (@sock_dem) September 6, 2023

Tucker if you’re not asking whose topping don’t waste our fucking time https://t.co/BsNQF6hPq2 — I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) September 6, 2023

For a party that talks about fake news and media manipulation so much, the right sure does push out a ton of “information” with no credible sources. Like Elon is running this app and still, 90% of the community notes are tagged under right winger’s posts. Y’all are putting out… https://t.co/fmgX8VbWOx — J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) September 6, 2023

this news is absolutely DEVASTATING for the Obama 2024 campaign https://t.co/ThPIhQUm9g — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 5, 2023

Love that they’re reverting to reviving 2009 Tea Party era e-mail list conspiracies https://t.co/7NaniTXrQZ — Living in the Heart of the Beast (@donaldp1917) September 5, 2023

“I saw Obama and Sinclair in the closet making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me!” https://t.co/zP7uqrWfJe pic.twitter.com/SWaC8YzpIx — Yung Nutmeg (@yungnutmeg) September 6, 2023