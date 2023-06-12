Fox News is not playing around when it comes to Tucker Carlson launching a new show on Twitter. After warning the former anchor that his new web series is a breach of contract, Fox News has reportedly sent Carlson a cease-and-desist letter, which has once again prompted a fiery response from the ousted TV personality’s attorneys.

Despite Carlson still being under a multi-million dollar contract with his old network, Carlson’s legal team has attempted to paint the situation as a “freedom of speech” issue.

Via Axios:

“Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations. Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election,” the statement continued. “Tucker will not be silenced by anyone … He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so.”

The statement from Carlson’s lawyers is similar to last week’s response to a Fox News notice that Carlson is in breach of contract. His team blasted the move as “hypocritical” given Fox News “defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds.”

However, Fox News has continued to play hardball with Carlson. Prior to his filming his new Twitter show, the network reportedly confiscated all of its equipment from Carlson’s home in Maine, leaving him scrambling to set up a new production studio. That move did not deter him from launching his show, but Fox News is clearly showing no signs of backing down either.

