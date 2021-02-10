Fox News
Viral

Tucker Carlson Now Appears To Be Sowing Doubt About The COVID Vaccines, And People Are Pretty Disgusted And Livid About It

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Tucker Carlson must be beside himself over Trump’s second impeachment trial happening. The entire production seems to be straight out of Michael Bay’s mind (that’s Trevor Noah’s take) after Trump’s newest bumbling lawyer, Bruce Castor, caused quite a reaction (even from Ice-T) with his opening remarks, which made Rudy Giuliani look like the pro of all pros. Sean Hannity used his air time to gently suggest that Trump replace Castor, but Tucker Carlson claims that he wasn’t paying attention.

Yes, Tucker hilariously declared that he “didn’t watch any” of the impeachment proceedings so far. Instead, he is very, very worried about the COVID vaccines and decided to sow some doubt and spread more information. Tucker already did this in mid-December — and did so days after Fox News head honcho Rupert Murdoch received his vaccine — and it didn’t go over well then, and it’s not going over well now.

Tucker’s position is that the impeachment trial is being used as a distraction, and what does Tucker feel is much more important? He’s all about calling out a mysterious “they,” who he believes is lying about vaccine safety, and he believes that Americans should distrust the two vaccines because they are rolling out, “But life did not return to normal. Life got worse.” Tucker does not appear to realize that only a small fraction of Americans have been vaccinated thus far. And Tucker believes that no one is allowed to verbalize concerns about the vaccines (which is not true, look all over Twitter).

“Well there’s nothing QAnon about questions like that. They’re not conspiracy theories,” Tucker inaccurately complained. “They’re the most basic questions. In a democracy, every citizen has a right to know the answer, but we got fluff and propaganda. The media rollout for the vaccine came off like a Diet Pepsi commercial at the Super Bowl: tons of celebrity endorsements, not a lot of science.”

Tucker is, as Twitter is pointing out, laundering his own propaganda while accusing those who support COVID vaccines as the propagandists. It’s all very circular, but that’s how Tucker rolls. He is, not incidentally, on quite a roll lately, even referring to ex-Fox News colleague Shep Smith as “overheated news guy” while sarcastically slamming Shep’s coverage of a Florida grocery store where hardly anyone wore masks.

People aren’t pleased with Tucker and are flat-out calling his stance “disgusting,” not to mention dangerous and “disingenuous.”

Also, there’s the whole matter of Tucker’s boss, Rupert Murdoch, getting vaccinated while Tucker runs wild with misinformation.

Meanwhile, liberal social media activism organization Sleeping Giants isn’t buying what Tucker is selling (in a few ways), so they are offering $1000 in merch dollars to anyone who can prove that Tucker’s been vaccinated.

×