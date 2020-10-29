FOX NEWS
Viral

Tucker Carlson Is Being Mocked After Claiming His Damning Hunter Biden Evidence Was Lost In The Mail

by: Twitter

For weeks, members of conservative media have claimed they have dirt on Hunter Biden, proof of corruption that will torpedo the presidential hopes of his father, Joe Biden. It was supposed to be their “October surprise,” their version of 2004’s (thoroughly discredited) “Swift Boat” scandal that helped sink George W. Bush rival John Kerry. But it hasn’t been going well. Despite constant coverage on Fox News and various media sites, hard evidence has failed to materialize, and the general public doesn’t appear to be buying it. On his show Wednesday night, as per The Daily Beast, Tucker Carlson claimed he had proof that would turn the tide. It just, he claimed, got lost in the mail.

Carlson had gone all-in on the supposed Hunter Biden scandal. The previous night he interviewed Tony Bobulinski, a former associate who claimed the former Vice President’s son was lying when he denied involvement in businesses in China that made him a security risk. But that wasn’t a smoking gun. But Carlson swore he had such a thing — “a series of confidential documents,” he promised, would finally crush Hunter, and his father, for good. They were being overnighted — not via the still crippled USPS, but through an undisclosed shipping company.

Perhaps he should have used the Louis DeJoy-led United States Postal Service after all. Those documents, Carlson informed his fans on Wednesday night’s show, went missing. “Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing,” he said, gravely. “The documents had disappeared.”

Carlson then hatched an elaborate, though also incredibly vague, plot to steal those documents. Only problem? An extensive investigation turned up no leads, no sign of a conspiracy, no explanation for what could have happened to those documents. The way he put it, it all sounded fishy.

But on social media, people had another theory, which is a better fit for Occam’s Razor, which says that the simplest explanation is often the one that’s correct.

Others thought it sounded like the excuse a school student would make.

Others pointed out that Carlson, like most conservatives, should not be complaining about the mail screwing up in 2020.

Others kept it simple: They just mocked Tucker Carlson.

Then again, it does sounds suspicious, if not in the way Tucker thinks it does.

(Via The Daily Beast)

×