We’re not even three weeks into President Joe Biden’s administration, and already Tucker Carlson is suggesting that Donald Trump supporters might be the target of drone strikes simply for the sin of being MAGA. Carlson jumped to the wild conclusion on Tuesday night while playing a clip of MSNBC host Nicole Wallace as she addressed the domestic terror threat facing the country in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol building. As a former communications director for George W. Bush, Wallace vividly remembers the War on Terror following 9/11, and she knows Mitch McConnell remembers it, too, which is why she doesn’t understand why the Senate Minority Leader won’t vote to convict Trump. Wallace used drone strikes as an example of how the country attacked Islamic terrorism “at its roots,” and she’s puzzled by how McConnell is taking steps to stop domestic terrorism at its roots. And, no, she’s not talking about drone striking Americans. Wallace is talking about holding Trump accountable.

“How does Mitch McConnell—who understands that the way you root out terrorism, is to take on, in the case of Islamic terrorism, kill those who incite it—how does he not vote to convict someone that he said, on the floor of the Senate, incited an insurrection?” Wallace asked in the clip, which Carlson then used to accuse liberals of wanting to bomb Trump supporters. Via The Daily Beast:

“Maybe not the unity we were looking for,” he snarked, adding: “But things have changed. Supporters of Donald Trump, it turns out, were so dangerous that maybe they do deserve Hellfire missiles raining down on their homes.”

Even though it’s clear that Wallace was using a metaphor, Carlson encouraged his viewers to “save that tape” because it’s a “sign of the moment we’re in.”

(Via The Daily Beast)