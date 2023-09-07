It was the Frost/Nixon that 2023 deserves: Tucker Carlson interviewing a convicted “con artist” who claims he did crack and had sex with Barack Obama in the late 1990s, as was the style at the time.

Carlson spoke to Larry Sinclair, who alleged that in 1999, “I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know he’s got a little pipe and he’s smoking it.” The Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder? author added, “So I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go.” The 40-minute interview is available on X — or better yet, you can skip it and watch this highlight instead.

Me going through my Instagram archive pic.twitter.com/Nfu9OdVS2B — TrueAnon (@TrueAnonPod) September 6, 2023

“Crack it.”

Is it fair to judge an interview by an out-of-context clip? No. Should we take seriously a man who’s been convicted of fraud sharing his long-debunked tales about doing drugs and having sex with someone who hasn’t been president for seven years? Also no. Even Elon Musk, of all people, seems to think so.

“Mr Sinclair is not super convincing. Pics or…” he wrote on X. In another whatever-the-f*ck-tweets-are-called-now, he added, “Of course, the probability that his claims are true would have to rest on objective evidence, rather than claims made by someone with a dubious history.”

If Elon is doubting your claims…