Tucker Carlson traveled to Russia recently to sit down with President Vladimir Putin for an hours-long propaganda special that bored the murderous despot to tears. Instead of pressing Putin on the tough issues — like his invasion of Ukraine, the mysterious deaths of his critics, or his stance on face fillers — Carlson spent his vacation dressing up in traditional garb, ordering take-out from a McDonald’s knockoff, and marveling at the country’s grocery stores.

Looks like Tucker literally did whatever he was told. pic.twitter.com/jvEgMqzqHi — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 13, 2024

In a clip from his show that’s since gone viral, Carlson stops by a local supermarket where he becomes increasingly amazed at the store’s low prices and strict shopping cart policy. Before accusing American media of portraying the nation’s food markets as dismally run incubators of food-borne illnesses, Carlson ventured into a “contemporary” grocery store to see how the sanctions against Russia might affect people’s wallets. He’s initially stunned that placing a coin in a cart slot is how some stores ensure customers return their buggies once they’re done shopping … so, if there was ever a question of whether Carlson buys his own food at Aldi’s, we now know the answer.

Tucker says after visiting a Russian grocery store he is “radicalized against our leaders” because Russians have it so much better than Americans. pic.twitter.com/Vczo4pf5SK — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 15, 2024

From there, Carlson experiences a grocery cart escalator for the first time in his life, struggles to discern the difference between flour and sugar, buys a ton of bread and cereal, and becomes angry when he discovers how little all that junk costs.

Of course, Carlson fails to mention that while he can certainly afford that haul with his American dollars, over 60% of Russians spend half their salary on food but that’s not what’s really important here. No, the real takeaway is how moronic Carlson manages to make himself look every time he opens his mouth, something Twitter is in no hurry to let him forget.

He’s like an 11 year old being mystified by a yo-yo — GrimmGreen (@GrimmGreen) February 15, 2024

bros never been to Aldi — Jake Hansen (@jake_hansen_) February 15, 2024

Oh come on… this is literally the fucking meme pic.twitter.com/SNedyGf512 — Anthony?! Blatant Tw1tter Injustice Era (@nonwashablegmer) February 15, 2024

Local man goes shopping for first time in 20 years, more at 11 — Davey (@Daveydelphia76) February 16, 2024

Tucker Carlson this afternoon, probably: “I’m here visiting the gulag. And the question is: how is it doing after 100 years? So we went in to look, and what we found shocked us. There is no crime in here. There are lots of guards. It has a beautiful concrete quadrangle . . . ” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 16, 2024

Hilarious that a frozen fish heir is unaware that Aldi's has been doing this for the past few decades. https://t.co/kZEaT4ri07 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 15, 2024

The music has curb your enthusiasm vibes and honestly one should always put curb your enthusiasm music on anything tucker Carlson does or says — Gregor Maria (@GregorDalheimer) February 15, 2024

It's just obnoxious. Imagine some rich guy shows up where you live and is like wooow everything is so cheap here. Look how much more stuff I can get than you. So cool — Dawk D. Donzo (@lelregi) February 15, 2024

Apparently Russia has Internet and Cars as well! Those clever Russians, what will they think of next? — @RomanValentinus (@RomanValentinus) February 15, 2024

And in case you were wondering what Tucker thought about Putin’s biggest critic inside Russia dying mysteriously today…

Tucker Carlson, when asked about Alexei Navalny, opposition leaders and journalists in Russia: “Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people.”pic.twitter.com/pE4SIKdaIO — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 16, 2024

It just happens!