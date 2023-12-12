Before he became the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump had never held elected office. Why couldn’t his next running mate be a neophyte like he once was? Indeed, one of the names been floated as his next number two — including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Vivek Ramaswamy, and that former Trump-hating news anchor who lost a gubernatorial race in Arizona — is one of his biggest cheerleaders, former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. Alas, it sounds like he’s not so hot on that idea (at least for now).

Per Mediaite, Carlson was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday, during which the host asked him whether he’d even entertain the idea of being part of Trump’s second administration.

“Well, it’s just– it’s just so unimaginable,” Carlson responded. “I mean, I haven’t led a life that prepares a person for politics. As I said, I don’t think I have any like horrible skeletons or anything. It’s not that, it’s just that that’s not how my brain works. I’ve never done anything like that. I can’t imagine spending time with politicians.”

It’s not that he wouldn’t mind working alongside the guy who keeps having massive, weird brain farts.

“I’m a total sucker for Trump,” Tucker said. “I think he’s– you know, personally I get along with Trump really well. The closer I am physically to Trump, like if I’m with him in the room, I always love Trump and I think it’s impossible not to, and you know the experience. He’s just charming.”

Carlson then launched into a mix of Trump butt-kissing and disingenuous-sounding self-deprecation:

“And he’s funny as hell, and he’s brave in his way, I think. So I really appreciate that and I agree fundamentally with his views. You know, maybe fewer wars, maybe have a border, like those are not crazy things and I support them, and I’m appalled and terrified by the use of the DOJ to rig an election, which is what’s happening now, so all those factors make me kind of psyched to vote for Trump. But serving in politics with anybody, I mean that’s just– that’s a– it’s a lot for me to think about because I just don’t think I’m really suited for that. Would anyone want to see a guy like me run for office?”

Kelly, though, was into the idea of Tucker in the White House. “You’re not gonna end your life without having been probably president, maybe vice president,” was her blood-curdling prediction.