Moving in together is a big step in any relationship. It’s never something you want to rush into. Unfortunately, our former president is an impulsive child, which is why Donald Trump invited Kari Lake to stay at Mar-a-Lago where she’s been “practically living” and reportedly driving him nuts.

The failed candidate for Arizona governor has been the front runner to be Trump’s running mate in 2024, but Lake may have lost her shot on the ticket by committing a cardinal sin: Taking attention away from Trump.

Via The Daily Beast:

As one of the advisers put it, she’s a “spotlight hound.” While Lake does check off the running-mate box of being an extremely “loyal” backer of Trump, her ability to outshine the ex-president might just be her downfall. One of the two Trump advisers, who has spoken with Trump about the matter, said the former president doesn’t appreciate Lake “running around saying she should be VP.”

On top of being a loyal MAGA soldier, Lake has shown a strong willingness to embrace and spread election fraud conspiracy theories. Much like Trump, Lake has refused to accept that she lost her bid for Arizona governor. However, being too much like Trump may just be Lake’s downfall.

“She’s a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it,” a Trump advisor told The Daily Beast.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Lake dismissed the alleged drama as “pathetic attempts from Team DeSantis” to weaken Trump. “MAGA world is more United [sic] than ever and ready to win big in 2024.”

