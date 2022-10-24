Tucker Carlson has reportedly threatened a Republican congressman over a quote about his son, Buckley Carlson, being a nepotism hire. The situation started with a Daily Beast article that broke down the contentious leadership battles happening behind the scenes of the Republican Party. One such battle involves Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who are both vying for House Republican whip, placing them at No. 3 in the party ranks.

In the course of the reporting, an anonymous “GOP strategist” threw a barb at Banks for hiring Buckley. “Deep down, he dies to be liked by the Establishment. He hires Tucker Carlson’s son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director.”

According to Axios, Carlson was not thrilled about the quote and called up to issue Emmer an ultimatum that basically boils down to reveal which staffer said it, or I’m going to light you up on my show:

According to four sources briefed on their Friday morning phone call, Carlson told Emmer he needed to name the staffer who brought up Buckley Carlson — or Carlson would have no other choice but to blame Emmer himself. Emmer repeatedly asserted to Carlson that his office had nothing to do with the background quote about Carlson’s son. Carlson was unpersuaded. He made clear to Emmer that he now had a personal problem with him.

Of course, nothing defuses an argument that your son is a nepotism hire like calling up a United States congressman and (allegedly) making a threat about nepotism. Well played?

(Via Axios)