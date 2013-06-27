Aaron Hernandez Possibly Killing Someone Has Made Him A Sex Symbol For Crazy Women On Twitter

So Aaron Hernandez may have killed a guy. This morning the NFL Tight End was arrested and charged with murder of an associate of his and things aren’t looking good for him. The Patriots cut him and gotten rid of his jerseys. And he’s in jail without bail until trial.
Well, if this is any consolation, women on Twitter still think he’s totally sexy. And throughout the entire day, they showed support by saying how totally hot he was. That hotness apparently means he really didn’t kill a guy…and if he did, he didn’t need to go to jail for it.
Here are some of those tweets. If you want to see more (because, why?), you can head to Neil Hamburger’s page as he RT’d a bunch of these depressing tweets.
This always happens.
If you’re over the age of 17 and you still believe women want nice guys who treat them well, then I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.
Yes, because I’m positive these tweets are from a representative cross-section of the entire female population.
Woman here, just wanted to drop in and say women do want a nice guy. Those aren’t women tweeting, those are intellectually stunted girls.
they call this the breezy effect.
So much sexier than a Menendez brother. He’s trolling some Bundy level of trim by the looks of it.
I don’t understand how Hernandez could be a murderer. In that photo he looks so…’armless.
Shockingly logical tweets for the most part. I am also capable of thinking murderers look hot. I really was expecting more crazy.
The only dumb ones are tweets saying that “he’s too sexy to be a murderer”. Kind of like Sansa Stark in season 1 of Game of Thrones thinking that Joffrey is far too handsome to be evil.
Back when we all thought Amanda Knox was guilty, I thought to myself, “She is pleasant to look at, I wouldn’t mind banging her if she weren’t a depraved monster.”
I don’t feel that makes me maladjusted….just human.
John Water’s entire career is based on people like this! It’s morbidly interesting.
I think its really sad that all these woman are so ignorant.To say things like they still love Aaron Hernandez and he’s a sex symbol and how he looks sexy in handcuffs.I don’t think they would be feeling that way and making themselves look cheap if it was one of there brothers or friends he murdered!! I think they should find someone that’s not a murderer to admire and this is coming from a woman that was his biggest fans but he’s just turned out to be a thug and its really sad with all the raw talent Hernandez had that he couldn’t be smart or strong enough to keep himself on the path he was on.IIT just goes to show you money can’t buy you everything.He had the world by the balls and he blewit!! II’m sorry for all the the little boys that looked up to him and dreamed of being just like him.Like I said I was one of his biggest fans and the truth always comes out eventually.