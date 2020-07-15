Uproxx/Shutterstock
Twitter Blocked Certain Accounts From Tweeting After A Massive Hack, To The Amusement Of Twitter Users

by: Twitter

On Wednesday, Twitter was the victim of a massive hack, which saw numerous name accounts — belonging to people like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates — mysteriously tweeting out a Bitcoin scam. The social media giant quickly tried to enact damage control, and one thing they seem to have done is render certain accounts unable to tweet at all, at least beyond retweets.

This comes from The Verge, who pointed out that block appeared to mostly, if not exclusively, affect verified accounts. Not all accounts that contain a blue check mark were affected, and it’s not clear why certain ones were targeted while others were not. It was also not revealed when those locked accounts would be set free to tweet about how they were not allowed to tweet for some as-yet-to-be-determined period of time.

The Twitter support account would only reveal that they were “investigating” the hack and “taking steps to fix it.” They also informed users that they would be unable to reset passwords while the investigation ensues.

The news left the social media site bereft of the rich, the famous, the powerful, and randos who somehow managed to score a blue check mark, possibly because they worked in media. Those that hadn’t been raptured to some temporary oblivion, predictably, made jokes about a cabal sometimes disparagingly referred to as the “Blue Check Mark Mafia.”

Of course, some made a joke while pointing out that some accounts are, alas, useful and even necessary to keep our futuristic society running.

As of this writing, many verified accounts were still unable to tweet.

(Via The Verge)

