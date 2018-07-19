This Bunny Has Urgent Messages For You, And Tired Arms

07.19.18 55 mins ago

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter over the past couple of days, I’m sorry. But if you have been sucked into Twitter’s steely death grip, you may have recently seen ASCII art of a cute bunny holding up signs with messages sharing self care and positive affirmations, expressing love and support for the arts, getting political, or laying down strong opinions about food. The first appearance of the bunny on Twitter that we could find was in Portuguese back in August of 2013, but the meme recently gained in popularity after people started using the bunny to deliver historical lessons under the hashtag HistorianSignBunny.

On Wednesday, Historian Sign Bunny exploded in popularity for jokes like this:

