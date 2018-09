Two Window Washers Were Rescued After Dangling On A Scaffold Outside The 69th Floor Of The World Trade Center

Scary situation in New York City right now as scaffolding dangerously hangs off the side of 1 World Trade Center. Two window washers are trapped on the dangling scaffold according to the Associated Press, with the FDNY saying the workers are “tethered but unharmed.” Rescue efforts are currently underway.

U/D Manhattan: Box 8084 at 1 World Trade Center Possible ESU reporting 2Window Washer stuck on scaffolding at 60floor pic.twitter.com/G8UKKRptUW — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) November 12, 2014

UPDATE

Fire fighters cut a hole in the glass and the window washers have been rescued. Crisis averted!

