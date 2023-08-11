Tyrese Gibson has filed a $1 million lawsuit against Home Depot over allegations that the actor and two of his associates were racially profiled during a visit to the West Hills, California store earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, the Fast and Furious star claims he’s spent $1 million at Home Depot over his lifetime, and he’s seeking that much in damages for himself and two other plaintiffs Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez. The three allege they “experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment” while trying to complete a transaction at the California location.

PEOPLE reports that the incident occurred in February when Gibson and the two men who “regularly provide construction services” to the actor were spotted at the location by fans. Gibson informed a cashier that the two men are authorized to use his credit card as he attempted to retreat to this car. However, Gibson alleges that the cashier refused to allow Mora and Hernandez to complete the purchase, and a manager refused to speak to the actor.

After a “significant heated discussion,” the cashier finally completed the transaction. However, the incident was enough for Gibson to file suit and allege that the employee “purposely interfered with and refused to process the transaction based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez arising from their skin color, and in the case of Mora and Hernandez, their national origin.”

The lawsuit also claims that Home Depot “has refused to take any responsibility” for the incident and that the company “doubled down, lawyered-up, and treated Gibson, Mora and Hernandez and what happened to them as not worthy of any due consideration — instead inferring that they are the problem.”

“Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form,” Home Depot said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so.”

(Via PEOPLE)