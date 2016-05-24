Watch This Uber Driver Burst Into A Slick Rap To Prove His Passengers Wrong

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Uber drivers are an odd bunch when it comes to music, but they understand that riding around while listening to something good is as important as your ride not smelling like month-old broccoli. In my experience, the way an Uber driver handles music is as diverse as the vehicle they’re driving. You can have the typical “whatever you want” drivers or there are drivers who just have their own thing going at a nice ambient level so you can browse your phone in peace. Other drivers go above and beyond to make the ride into an event, playing music roulette or handing you a giant CD case (or iPod) so you can put your finger on your audio destiny. All of the above could be annoying or not, depending on the type of rider you are.

Very rarely, however, do Uber drivers rap for an audience on their fare. This is where Dylan Montayne comes in. The musician has given a lesson on great customer service and the depressing realities of the music industry by throwing on some Tribe Called Quest and spitting some rhymes for a car full of ladies while simultaneously navigating them to their desired destination.

We’re onto you, Dylan. You’ve got that camera set up perfectly. You probably do this often, don’t ya? It seems like he was prepared.

Still, this was impressive. Props. Hopefully, your car smelled alright, too.