Ubisoft: Putting Women Into ‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity’ Was Too Much Work

Assassin’s Creed: Unity is a very pretty game. And like all these games, it’s got a gimmick, in this case four-person co-op multiplayer. But you can’t play any of those co-op missions as a woman, and Ubisoft has been flailing trying to explain this one away.
Seriously, read this bit from VideoGamer’s discussion with James Therien, the technical director, and try not to imagine him soaking in flop sweat:
A female character means that you have to redo a lot of animation, a lot of costumes [inaudible]. It would have doubled the work on those things. And I mean it’s something the team really wanted, but we had to make a decision… It’s unfortunate, but it’s a reality of game development. Yes, we have tonnes of resources, but we’re putting them into this game, and we have huge teams, nine studios working on this game and we need all of these people to make what we are doing here.
You did read that correctly; there are nine studios working on this game. Apparently, hiring a few extra animators and designers to represent half the gamers out there just isn’t in the budget! Not that this is a statement of Ubisoft’s general opinion of what’s a priority and what isn’t or anything!
It’s especially absurd because the last Assassin’s Creed featured playable female characters, and Ubisoft even built an entire entry of the franchise around one. It’s not exactly women’s liberation in polygon form, what with the cleavage and all, but there are female characters in the games. So, what, with nine teams, in pre-production, nobody thought to draw up a list of stuff the community liked?
It seems more likely this is a case of forgetfulness instead of deliberate omission, although that’s not really a better excuse. But, when this game is inevitably delayed to 2015 because it’s a massive rush job, we won’t be terribly surprised to find out that female characters somehow wound up in the budget after all.
Yea that’s a lame excuse and I don’t buy it but I’m still gonna play the hell out of it
Seems like a pretty lame excuse considering since AC 2 there were female assassins and you even got to call them in to help. No excuses Ubi….BEWBS
Are we pretending that the ‘half the gamers out there’ quip really applies here?
That stat is 55-45 men to women, and counts people who have downloaded Candy Crush once on their cellphone as “gamers.”
Also, using the logic that men and women play all the games equally, one would think that Tomb Raider would have been the greatest selling video game of all time.
Come on, guys, are we really doing this? This is why gamers can’t have nice things.
I don’t have any objection whatsoever to putting more women in leading roles in games, and I think it probably would have been a good move to put a woman into this title (though I don’t play any Assassin’s Creed games, I’m guessing it wouldn’t be a big deal to storyline or whatever).
I’m a pretty casual gamer myself, so I’m not going for a “THEY’RE NOT REAL GAMERS” angle, but it’s not ridiculous to point out that the types of games included matter here. I’m more Animal Crossing than Call of Duty myself. That said, Farmville is not the same as Assassin’s Creed, and if they’re all lumped together then the statistic you cited is completely unrepresentative of the market this game is aiming for. Happy to read about it if you have some market research indicating that men and women consume this genre of games equally, my opinion isn’t set in stone.
Also, fuck off with your condescending bullshit.
You mean like the link I posted? Here’s the stats in detail:
[www.theesa.com]
Crunch the numbers, and it’s pretty easy to come to a conclusion that women are a significant part of the console gaming market. Also, Assassin’s Creed has an enormous fanbase, even outside of gaming, because of the various comics and novels, especially in Europe.
I did read the link, and I couldn’t arrive with any degree of confidence at the conclusion that women are buying enough action/adventure games for the ‘half of gamers’ namedrop to make sense in this context. I just don’t think there’s enough detail behind the numbers to make those kinds of assumptions, especially when the marketing teams at Ubisoft absolutely have insight into their market and haven’t acted. It’s entirely possible that you’ve found a way to combine the percentages that I haven’t, so I’m not ruling it out though.
I didn’t realize the series had such a large peripheral market though, that’s certainly an interesting factor. I wish the Liberation titles weren’t on the Vita so the sales could be directly compared to the rest of the series. I’d be curious to see how the potential dropoff in male purchasers/increase in female purchasers affected overall sales.
I’m all for more positive female representation in games themselves, as well as the industry as a whole, but Anita Sarkeesian is awful. She’s not gonna help progress in this respect. If anything she’ll be another deterrent.
Wait…then what was AC 3:Liberation?
An exception, apparently.
The guy says “It was on our feature list until not too long ago,” so it’s definitely omission and not forgetfulness. It’s an understandable excuse, considering the timetable they’re probably on, but it’s still hard not to see this as a case of misplaced priorities, and/or plain old laziness.
Agreed.
Consdering every other next-gen game has slipped to 2015, I’m guessing production is extremely tight on this one — usually “we don’t have time to add a lady model” would sounds like bullshit, but in this case it’s probably true.
You know, this yearly release thing is getting silly.
Because character modeling would be the last thing on the list of a AAA game? Still calling BS.
I’m 100% serious that this gets delayed, by the way. I’m betting that they choke around August and just put out the last-gen game.
I think there is definitely a problem with equal representation in video games but I would like to say that just because half of self identified “gamers” are female does not mean half of Assassin Creed’s audience is female. That being said, Assassins Creed is one of the few franchises that has had a central playable character who was a woman, albeit on the Vita.
Ugh. It’s insulting but it’s not a new insult. I’ll play anyway because I’m used to it. Still groan worthy though.
Yeah, you would think that one of the co-op assassins would be a female, seeing as there have always been NPC female assassins since the second game.
Its no big deal though, the game looks fantastic, especially the new parkour moves.
However I actually saw a few comments on a couple of websites bitching about how
“THERE ARE NO BLACK ASSASSINS THIS GAME IS RACIST!”
Yeah I don’t know what the african population was in late 18th century France, but no one should be shocked you play as white french people in a game set in Paris.
After the fourth game, it is kinda a step back.
@jesuswasaterrorist – are you saying that Black people didn’t exist in France in the late 18th century? I think because the game uses history as a means to drive the story, having a Black protagonist would allow them to explore history outside of dominant white history. French colonialism was a big problem during that time period. Just saying that it’s something that might be something worth exploring.
Yeah, because having black people in it would pull me out of the game entirely. Ah well. Bring on another white male protagonist.
White, world weary, and with facial stubble.
Jesus, why am I not shocked that an article about lack of female representation brings out all the dick head mouth breathers? I thought the Uproxx community was better than this……
Does anyone actually care about this kind of crap? No, because these games sell hand over fist. Stupid article about a stupid article about a stupid interview.
You do people realize that it is actually a legit explanation right?
It would take a lot of time, money, and effort to create basically thousands of new animations. Yes they could do it, but think about the people working on it, and keep in mind that they do have deadline.
Stop pretending that this is some sort of feminist issue, it is pure entitlement, demanding a game to represent you because you are so extremely narcissistic that you can’t play a game with protagonist that is different from yourself.
Also, as far i know, everyone in the co-op will play as the protagonist of the game, and have the other players displayed as other characters. That means that even if there were a female character, you wouldn’t get to play her, just look at her.
Plus, they have had female assassins in the game, but creating a few animations for a NPC is not the same making her a playable character.
Also, Altair is Syrian, and Connor is half native American and Aveline is a half black woman, so no not all of their games features white guys.
Have you people even played these games?
I still cannot wrap my head around why this matters so much. Who cares what gender the protagonist of anything is, it’s just a game…
I don’t hear anyone crying about how many male antagonists there are in the games, they are pretty predominant as well. If it really matters that much to you then you should at least push for female antagonists as well. And shopkeepers. And tavernkeepers (who happen to be predominantly male as well). And ship captains — completely disregarding how jarring that would be for a franchise otherwise known for being pretty historically accurate (assassins notwithstanding).
You know what, let’s just stuff the game with an all-female cast, then the next one can be all male. Then all female, then all male, etc. etc.
At the end of the day, imo, you are probably far better off looking for oppression/misportrayal of women elsewhere — like in most fashion magazines where images tend to be doctored for that “perfect look” setting unrealistic standards for women to follow everywhere. Or that women STILL tend to have a smaller paycheck than the men even though they do just as much in the workplace. Try to battle THAT; at least that’s a worthwhile fight. Crying foul just because this franchise isn’t representing women as much as you feel it should is utterly ridiculous when we actually have REAL problems for you to cry foul about.