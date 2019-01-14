A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

Katelyn Ohashi is about to become a household name. The 21-year-old UCLA gymnast wowed spectators with an absolutely flawless routine at the Anaheim Arena over the weekend, which subsequently went viral when the UCLA Gymnastics ‏Twitter account tweeted video after her performance. “A 10 isn’t enough for this floor routine by Katelyn Ohashi,” the tweet correctly expressed.

Kicking off her minute-and-a-half long routine to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” Ohashi leaped, somersaulted, cartwheeled, and danced to a melody of classic hits including “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5, Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” and “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. And she did so with a huge, infectious smile across her face that made it impossible not to share in her joy.

Ohashi first made her debut on the national gymnastics scene at the Junior Olympic National Championships in 2009, where she placed first on floor exercise, tied for second on uneven bars, placed fourth in the all-around, and tied for seventh on vault.

After this performance however, it seems clear that Ohashi is destined to become the next Aly Raisman or Simone Biles, as the video has been watched by over 17 million people and counting — and Twitter reacted accordingly.