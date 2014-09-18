Uh Oh, That Hawaiian Road Rage Lady Is In Trouble, Now

Last week we brought you a video of a Hawaiian woman who lost her f*cking mind after being cut off, jeopardizing her son’s life and threatening a fellow motorist in the ensuing confrontation. As it turns out, that woman — now identified as Kimberly Ong — committed a felony in said confrontation for “unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle,” and has since been arrested and charged.
For his part, the other driver involved in the incident, Ryan Arakaki, admits that he did cut her off due to the fact that Ong had been looking down (probably at her phone) and not paying attention to the road. When she suddenly looked up and saw another car in front of her, she nearly rear-ended him, which initiated the road rage.
Still, it seems like maybe an overreaction to an incident to which she was at least somewhat at fault, but Ong isn’t feeling super regretful of the situation, as she tells Honolulu’s KITV4:
“I was super, super angry. I really was angry,” said Kimberly Ong. “And, of course, he was taunting me somewhat. So, that obviously made me even more angry. I’m not the most happy about it. But, I could have probably chose some better words to use. I was upset and it’s apparent. I don’t totally 100 percent regret it.”
Hey, YOLO! Right? Well, if she’s learned anything from this, hopefully next time she wants to play Candy Crush while driving, she’ll at least let her son take the wheel. Safety first!
(Via Huffington Post)
Serves her right. And her son was in the car as well. WOW
“Hey son, remember that unnecessary tantrum that mommy had with the guy in the truck? Well mommy may be going away for a while, okay”
And thanks to the internet, he can now watch it over and over for the rest of his life.
Or play it at his emancipation hearing.
Wait, who eats at a Panda Express in Hawaii?
I grew up there. They’re on every fucking corner. It’s like going to taco bell in Puerto Vallerta.
seriously? where?
i thought every corner was a zippy’s.
lol
Reminds me of this classic scene from Way of the Gun: [www.youtube.com]
If the dude pressed charges, he’s kind of a dick. If the state did it, pick your battles. Stop scamming taxpayers by trying to convince us she’s a menace to society.
Her face was all over the internet and she looked like a jackass. Take her license away and that should be good enough.
The real crime is that it’s being filmed vertically