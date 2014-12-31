United Airlines Is Suing A 22-Year-Old For Exploiting A Loophole To Give Travelers Access To Cheap Fares

Last month, United Airlines teamed up with Orbitz to file a civil lawsuit against Aktarer Zaman, the 22-year-old founder of Skiplagged.com. The young man created the website in question to help people find cheap flights using a strategy known as “hidden city” ticketing. From CNN Money:
The idea is that you buy an airline ticket that has a layover at your actual destination. Say you want to fly from New York to San Francisco — you actually book a flight from New York to Lake Tahoe with a layover in San Francisco and get off there, without bothering to take the last leg of the flight.
This travel strategy only works if you book a one-way flight with no checked bags (they would have landed in Lake Tahoe).
It’s not like these tickets are the cheapest all the time, but they often are.
United and Orbitz called Skiplagged “unfair competition” in the lawsuit, alleging that the website is promoting “strictly prohibited” travel. So obviously, they want $75,000 from the 22-year-old for lost revenue. While “hidden city” ticketing has been around for a while, consumers have not had much access to the strategy. Zaman knew a lawsuit was inevitable but firmly stands behind his website with the stance he is doing nothing illegal.
Indeed, “hidden city,” ticketing is no secret among frequent fliers, said Michael Boyd, President of Boyd Group International, an aviation consulting firm in Evergreen, Co. Boyd worked as an American Airline (AAL)ticket agent 30 years ago, and says he was trained at the airline to help customers find “hidden city” fares.
“I don’t think it’s illegal what he’s doing,” Boyd said. But lawsuits are expensive and it could end up costing the young entrepreneur who has irked the two billion dollar corporations. (Via)
Orbitz and United are maintaining a firm stance to uphold airline fare rules but it looks like Zaman isn’t too phased. According to the Skiplagged Facebook Page, he has already raised over $27,000 on GoFundMe to help him afford the impending lawsuit.
If the site is indeed shut down, travel experts are speculating this may actually hurt the airlines as this strategy information is now out there and available. Whatever the case, all this attention has been nothing but great publicity for the Skiplagged and its creator.
The rule against getting off a flight in a connecting city is idiotic. If I have paid for a ticket, I should have right to get off the plane during the layover. The fact that I prematurely exited the plane does not cost the airline any additional money.
But there’s an empty seat that’s not being filled, that -could- be filled if they knew you weren’t going to be there. So you are costing them potential fares.
You are not costing them potential fares, you paid for the seat.
That seat is not filled, but it was paid for.
Right, now from Duluth to New York or whatever, there’s an empty seat. Empty seats are wasted money to airlines. They’ll gladly double-dip, and charge someone for that seat, if they know it’s available, that you’re for sure not getting on the plane. You’re the idiot that wasted half their airfare by getting off early, that’s not their problem.
Some people are -actually going from Duluth to New York,- there’s no layover involved. That’s a potential full-price ticket going out the window, because they don’t know if half-price layover boy is getting on the plane. It’s all about potential, that’s why they keep minimizing legroom – more seats, more -potential- flyers. The airplane’s going there anyways, how many suckers can you cram in there? One less if the dipshit said he was gonna be there, but already got where he was going.
@Silent Mic
I’d feel more sympathetic with the airlines if the pig fuckers didn’t sell 110% of their seating capacity as a matter of course, and tell their inconvenienced customers to go fuck themselves. The fact that there’s a pricing loophole at all is due to their shitty logistics. They should spend more time running their airlines and less time tossing hog salad.
Airlines should charge fares based on $(or cents)/mile. The longer the distance you travel the greater the fare. Years ago tickets from SEA to MIA were ~$2000. Tickets from SEA to San Jose, Costa Rica (via MIA) were ~$400. How does that pricing make sense other than the airlines trying to gouge the more affluent passengers they expected were going to MIA and not MROC?
Or the airlines could just charge a fair rate. Nah, let’s sue the kid.
They are honestly saying that somehow this is illegal or hurting their business through unfair practices. Luckily the burden of proof is on the plaintiff.
Wait a minute… Isn’t this capitalism at work?
Why is it when a multi-billion-dollar corporation does something (like, say, move its headquarters out of the country) to save money it’s perfectly fine, but when some kid finds a way for a handful of filers to do it it suddenly becomes a crime?
It is capitalism, however established corporations hate capitalism
Yeah. Because it’s not fucking idiotic that a flight to San Fransisco costs more than a flight to San Fransisco PLUS an additional flight.
I live right in the middle of Atlanta and Nashville. It takes exactly the same amount of time for me to drive to each city….2 hours
I do this kind of thing all the time, and it can work on a two way flight.
The last time I flew, I flew out of Nashville to California.
On the way back I had a two hour layover in Atlanta. (Yes, the plane actually went from California, to Atlanta, then back to Nashville) I always pack light and just had a carry on bag, so I told my wife to pick me up in Atlanta.
I saved myself 2 hours….Why wouldn’t I do that?
I work in travel and let me tell you that Orbitz is stupid for doing this. They need all the help they can get. They don’t need bad publicity. They should have offered the kid some cash under the table and bought the dang site, then closed it. I think they thought it would scare him to shutting it down but instead they are inadvertently promoting it.
Orbitz is bullshit.
We booked a room through them for like $90 and when I went to checkout the girl’s like “Ok, the one night charge is $65” and I was like “I already paid through Orbitz.”
So they overcharged me $25 for a room I could’ve just walked in and gotten.
But you got to use that sweet Orbitz website! That’s worth the $25, right?