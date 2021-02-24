The United States Postal Service has been through a lot in the last six months, with new Trump appointee Louis DeJoy coming under fire for making so many severe changes that the mail has slowed down. Some even thought it was part of a dastardly scheme to help his boss steal the election in a year heavily reliant on mail-in ballots. But though DeJoy, for complicated reasons, remains in power, there are some better changes afoot: They’re getting new, sleeker mail trucks! One catch: A lot of people think they look Pixar-esque.

According to The New York Post, the USPS unveiled their replacement for the iconic Grumman LLV trucks that have long crept across the country, delivering mail in rain, snow, etc. This new truck has a much lower front hood, which now looks, as the Post puts it, like “the front beak of a duck.” That leaves plenty of room for a much, much taller windshield.

You won’t see them everywhere at once; they’re slated to roll out over the next 10 years, replacing their beat-up predecessors. Moreover the design isn’t finalized. That’s good because when images hit the internet, everyone made the same Pixar joke, tacitly comparing them to the automobiles with giant eyes in their windshields in the series Cars.

Pixar got a new movie coming out? https://t.co/ctd19m4qME — Tristen J. Winger (@TristenJWinger) February 23, 2021

Who did they give the contract to? Pixar? https://t.co/m52sKqfuxn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2021

This new Pixar movie looks sick https://t.co/mckeQAKQrQ — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) February 23, 2021

pixar has made huge progress in computer animation pic.twitter.com/3ogO27nsBq — cj (@_akaCJ) February 24, 2021

Pixar put out the first teaser of Cars 4. It's going for a much realistic tone than compared to the third movie. Looks promising! pic.twitter.com/bE3eYhpa20 — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) February 24, 2021

Giving the USPS truck even more Pixar vibes pic.twitter.com/ESvmmesmmt — kristian bob (@kristianbob) February 24, 2021

there’s simply no way Pixar didn’t design this https://t.co/ADlntpJfsC — danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) February 23, 2021

This is how they make cars in Pixar https://t.co/o77cPHIOYd — Ali (@grinz1996) February 24, 2021

I can’t explain why but he new mail truck looks like a Pixar character pic.twitter.com/4hFNQUgCU1 — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) February 23, 2021

At least one person went with another animation favorite.

Mind you, this doesn’t mean the designers should go back to the drawing board. Who doesn’t want to live in Pixar’s Cars? In any case, this is far, far from the worst thing that’s happened under Louis DeJoy’s watch.

