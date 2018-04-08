Video Game Movie Director Uwe Boll Is Trying To Start A Fight With Alex Jones

#Feuds #Twitter
News Editor
04.08.18

Getty Image

Every so often, BloodRayne director Uwe Boll — infamous for casting Tara Reid as a scientist in what may be his most critically lambasted film, Alone in the Dark — tries to literally pick a fight. That is, he challenges critics to boxing matches, and even crash-boom-blockbuster and Victoria’s Secret commercial director Michael Bay hasn’t been immune to such invitations.

Well, Boll must have been bored on Saturday because he decided to pick on InfoWars host Alex Jones, who admittedly could stand to learn what it feels like to be picked on after attacking teen Parkland survivor David Hogg. From an unverified account (but the same one that Boll legitimately used to recently accuse Paul Thomas Anderson of ripping off a Phantom Thread poster), Boll started making fun of Jones and his “Male Vitality” supplements.

Obviously, a language warning is at hand in these all-caps tweets about the “UWE BOLL BOXING CHALLENGE.”

Apparently, Jones really has been challenging people to fights lately. Most recently, he challenged Young Turks host and creator Cenk Uygur to get in the ring, and last year, he bizarrely taunted Alec Baldwin with the prospect of a “bare knuckle” fight. Has Jones finally met his match in Uwe Boll? Well, the InfoWars host, weirdly, has ignored Boll’s tweets on the subject, so probably not? Poor Uwe Boll, ignored by an Internet snake-oil salesman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Feuds#Twitter
TAGSALEX JONESfeudsFightsINFOWARSTwitterUNSEXY CATFIGHTSUWE BOLL

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP