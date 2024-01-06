Like many Republicans, pharma bro-turned-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy used to be appalled by the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the ensuring three years, the attitude in the party is to downplay it, to argue that it was no big deal, and that the man chiefly responsible for inciting it, Donald Trump, should be president again. In the last couple months, though, Ramaswamy has gone a few steps further — further even than Tucker Carlson: He’s been arguing that it was an “inside job” — an old line that’s already been thoroughly debunked. On the incident’s third anniversary, he again aired that line, or something like it. But that only caused people to remind him of his earlier, more accurate stance.

"Happy Entrapment Day," Ramaswamy tweeted on Saturday

“Happy Entrapment Day,” Ramaswamy tweeted on Saturday, as caught by Mediaite.

What on earth is he talking about? It’s hard to say. Back during the fourth GOP debate in December (he wasn’t invited to the latest GOP town halls because his polling stinks), Ramaswamy bragged about being the only one on the stage that night he thinks Jan. 6 was some kind of false flag operation. When later pressed for specifics, he vaguely spoke about speaking with “multiple informants suggesting that they were” federal law enforcement ensconced within the crowd that fateful day.

So has Ramaswamy seen new, damning evidence that he still hasn’t made public? Or has he simply realized that it’s a better move for him with MAGA types to go conspiratorial?

Whatever the case, after his tweet people dug up the Ramaswamy from three years ago, who tweeted things like, “What Trump did last was wrong. Downright abhorrent. Plain and simple. I’ve said it before and did so in my piece.”

Don't fall for these charlatans. They are lying to you—and even they know it.

Or who went on television and said he “was in tears” watching footage of Trump supporters, many of whom have since been arrested and jailed, violently overtaking the Capitol building.

Vivek on January 27, 2021: "I saw the disgrace that unfolded at the footsteps of the Capitol on January 6, I cried. I was in tears when I watched on television that day"

Others simply reminded him that people died that day and maybe this isn’t something to trivialize.

Happy? Have you lost your damn mind? Cops were assaulted. A very foolish person died. HAPPY? WTF is wrong w/you? You're so damn desperate for attn and power! GTFOHWTBS! How about, Happy "When Will WYPIPO Take Responsibility For Their Own Bullshit" Day?! Miss me with this shit!

In the meantime, Trump himself, who continues to spread voter fraud nonsense about an election he lost, is out on the campaign trail, convincing people of his mental competence by revealing he has no idea how magnets work.

