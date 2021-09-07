It’s one of the happiest places on earth: Waffle House, the breakfast-leaning chain that occupies much of the South, has long fed late night eaters and roadside travelers. (Still, it has its detractors.) But a new viral video shows it’s not always so peaceful. Over Labor Day weekend, social media was entranced with footage of a brawl that broke out in an Atlanta outpost — and which could have been much worse had one of the cooks not shut it down.

Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt 🧇 pic.twitter.com/Zxi2Wpd2Ew — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) September 5, 2021

The video first shows some female customers arguing with a male customer. What they say is difficult to ascertain, but you can hear one woman saying, “You should never say that.” She later says “let it go” after another woman starts engaging with the man.

The video then cuts to a Waffle House cook pulling the man from his seat. That’s when things get real. The man throws the first punch, but the remaining several more punches are thrown by the cook, who reluctantly brings the pain, over and over again.

The video received millions of views, as well as tons of joke reactions over Twitter. Some joked that all Waffle House employees are strong fighters.

I’ve never seen a Waffle House employee lose a fight that’s all I’m saying pic.twitter.com/IQ3yYsbcG3 — RV (@Gods__key) September 6, 2021

getting a weekend shift at waffle house so i can get the employee discount AND combat training for the race war pic.twitter.com/MHbqEnQqfn — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) September 6, 2021

Waffle House employees are the flight attendants of the breakfast world. https://t.co/mXyJeFzoNb — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 6, 2021

No civilian should ever attempt to fight a Waffle House cook https://t.co/84862NSY1a — Ron (@Ron_KWC) September 6, 2021

I aint neva seen a Waffle House Employee lose a fight 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nkVwuUBRaB — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) September 6, 2021

One former Waffle House employee confirmed that take.

As a former employee of Waffle House, imma let yall know… leave the workers alone. We already going thru shit… we work at Waffle House. More than likely on probation and late on the bills and got a half smoked Newport in they apron. Not someone to be fucked with. — canary (@fienixtaranova) September 6, 2021

Others made jokes about Waffle House job interviews.

Waffle House job interviews be giving pic.twitter.com/3qv4DdVJBf — Certified Public Accountant (@cxrodge3) September 6, 2021

Waffle House group interviews pic.twitter.com/ofMcxeAyaw — Mikasa BabyDaddy (@kingwizzardd) September 6, 2021

Do Waffle House employees have to fight during their interview process ?? https://t.co/oAp3fcoI2r — Monty Jones (@____Mani) September 5, 2021

And others were reminded of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Waffle House, where he declared the institution to be awesome.

Waffle House is trending. I’d rather watch this than all the other fuckery being posted….. https://t.co/MSX0d7EZUl — WD 🇺🇸😷💉 (@wdaley) September 6, 2021

(Via NY Post)