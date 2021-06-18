Fantasy football is serious business with the right group, and one man took his punishment for finishing last very serious in a story that became a viral sensation on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin, a journalist in Jackson, Mississippi, tweeted on Thursday that he would begin a punishment for finishing last in a fantasy football league that involved spending 24 hours in a Waffle House. The catch was that the time needed to fulfill that punishment would decrease by an hour for every waffle he consumed.

I got some books, some magazines and some podcasts. And two waffles to start. — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

The tweet quickly gained traction on social media, with several sports reporters and other figures in the football world rooting him on. And he needed the help, because Sanderlin struggled with the challenge.

Four waffles down. Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun pic.twitter.com/LyyZObcmQ3 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

waffle number 5. Just hit the 2,000 calorie mark and feeling grrrrrreat pic.twitter.com/D9nltPbKJX — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Y’all they’re going down like cement now, and the heart is beating real heavy-like. I’m the only non-employee in here. Got half of waffle 6 left and so many hours. — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Sometime after waffle number six, Sanderlin says he threw up. Which, according to the rules established by the commissioner, did not mean he lost that hour he got for eating said waffle. If we’re allowed to be critical here, viewing this as an eating challenge and not a casual hang at Waffle House was the biggest problem. Starting with two waffles right off the bat and not slowly eating at a steady pace certainly amplified the feelings of regret and bloat.

Full of waffles but devoid of life — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

And as many pointed out, this isn’t a unique challenge. Others have had similar punishments for fantasy sports failure, and some even fared significantly better than Sanderlin. They were also VERY generous with the tip.

Have we all just chosen to forget the original Waffle House guy from January who also raised a $1000 tip for his server https://t.co/B0cQbxEEld — andrea zagata (@zagatam) June 18, 2021

Still, he did manage to finish by Friday morning after an all-nighter and nine waffles shortened the experience to a mere 15 hours.

The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again. That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this. pic.twitter.com/PDGsuHYINf — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

It’s a learning lesson for everyone involved, and Sanderlin said many times on social media he wasn’t looking for donations, rather asking people to donate to local causes in their community. All in all, it’s a nice story and some unexpected good press for Waffle House. We’d like to wish him better luck at drafting a team next year so he doesn’t have to do this again.