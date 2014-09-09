Warner Bros. Is Recruiting For The ‘Legion Of Superheroes’ Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy has opened the comics floodgates in a few crucial respects, the most telling of which is that now, anything can get a movie since the talking raccoon was a hit. Among that might be one of DC’s stranger team books, the Legion of Superheroes.

The Legion of Superheroes is a bizarre concept; basically it combined the teenaged superteam with the far-flung future of sci-fi comics from the 1960s. It’s seen some highs and lows as a concept, like an attack of Gender Reversal Disease, but it’s been a fascinating sci-fi book all throughout, and it made for a solid cartoon. And now, it might be a movie.

Bust out the salt, but Latino Review is claiming that Warners is looking for a good pitch:

According to sources, Warners is quietly sending out the DC comic book Legion Of Superheroes to screenwriters & their reps for takes. For non-industry folks, what that means is that screenwriters check out the comic book and come up for a movie idea involving the characters from that comic.

Finally, Arm-Fall-Off Boy will have his day! Joking aside, it could be interesting, but it could also be terrible; there’s just as much camp as there is quality in this particular idea. Still, we’ll reserve our concern for when this might actually become a movie; for now, it just appears Warner Bros. is toying with the concept, and the space fad might burn out before a movie gets started.

Or Warners could stop jerking us around and just make the Batman Beyond movie DC has all but announced they’re thinking about via skywriting. Yeah, making him central to your year-long event and giving him his own book? Kind of a hint, guys. Let’s get with it.