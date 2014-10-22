Warner Bros. Will Finally Produce A Live-Action ‘Static Shock’

If you’d told anybody back when Milestone Comics launched in the ’90s that its most enduring character would be the snotty teenaged lightning-flinger Static of Static Shock, they probably would have laughed at you. And, yet, he’s still around. And now he’s getting his own live-action show. Well, on the Internet, at least. And it’s being written and directed by Reginald Hudlin, the producer of Django Unchained.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Static Shock‘s live-action series will be part of their “Blue Ribbon” division, essentially a series of live-action shows posted online. It’s actually pretty nerd-heavy: The fan-driven Mortal Kombat web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy is a clear model, to the point where the upcoming Mortal Kombat X is getting a prequel series through the initiative. They’re even turning Critters into a web series.

It’s pretty clear the plan, at least at first, is to test the characters out with free online shows, and if they catch on, see where else Warner Bros. can take them. Certainly there’s been no shortage of superheroes on the tube lately, with even more series from DC in the works.

And really, if anybody can succeed, it’s Static. While the character has a checkered publication history, his cartoon was well-received, and honestly, it’s hard to go wrong with a wisecracking superpowered teenager. We’ll likely start seeing episodes next year. Now, Warners, let’s talk about what you can do on Netflix…