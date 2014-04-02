Watch A Man Lose His Sh*t In A McDonald's Drive Thru And Punch Another Driver

Witnesses heard Wilson yelling profanities and racial slurs through his window towards the other vehicle. After a few moments, Wilson exited his van and approached the passenger side of the vehicle where Thomas was sitting.
Thomas opened her door to ask Wilson what his problem was. The encounter continued for almost two minutes and Thomas is seen in the video trying to close her door multiple times.
Wilson held her door open prohibiting Thomas from closing it while he continued yelling at her. As vehicles ahead of them began moving forward, Wilson reached in the vehicle and punched Thomas in the face.
Although this is easy to compare to the other Florida road rage incident, with only a cursory knowledge of the situation that took place I don’t know if I’d call it “road rage” so much as “the hangries.” See what happens when you make a man wait too long for his quarter-pounder with cheese? He turns into a violent racist. You’re welcome, McDonald’s — I just handed you your new marketing slogan.
A double drive-through splits into two lanes with two order boards. One you make your order, immediately after the order board it merges two lanes back into one. It is really a bad idea and not surprising that something like this happens at one of these types of drive-throughs.
Yeah, I went through one of those a few weeks ago while traveling. They’re garbage. One side was moving much faster than the other like at a 3 to 1 ratio. When I got to the window to pay the order wasn’t even close to what was ordered.
May be a good idea but, add in unmotivated, dumb and teenage employees to the mix and there is a lot that can get screwed up.
Oh jesus, that does sound awful. You don’t want merging when there’s food involved.
Yhea, those double lanes thing suck.
sweet jesus this video had more shaky-cam than Cloverfield.
Also, the license plate of the van says Ohio. Fuck Ohio.
Yeah I was in one of those the other day. When I realized the split lanes just merged back together I pulled out of line and went somewhere else.
Love the links. KPTV is obviously west of the Mississippi. It happens to be an Oregon TV station. It’s WPTV. I thought everyone knew this.