Watch A Man Lose His Sh*t In A McDonald's Drive Thru And Punch Another Driver

#McDonalds #Florida
News & Culture Writer
04.02.14 7 Comments
A 68-year-old wait-for-it Florida man, Howard Carl Wilson, was charged with battery after he attacked a woman in a McDonald’s drive-thru Saturday night in Winter Haven. The drive-thru was apparently a double-lane drive-thru, which — I’m not even sure how that works — but Wilson became full of Hulk senior citizen rage after he felt that the woman cut him off. From WPTV:

Witnesses heard Wilson yelling profanities and racial slurs through his window towards the other vehicle. After a few moments, Wilson exited his van and approached the passenger side of the vehicle where Thomas was sitting.

Thomas opened her door to ask Wilson what his problem was. The encounter continued for almost two minutes and Thomas is seen in the video trying to close her door multiple times.

Wilson held her door open prohibiting Thomas from closing it while he continued yelling at her. As vehicles ahead of them began moving forward, Wilson reached in the vehicle and punched Thomas in the face.

Although this is easy to compare to the other Florida road rage incident, with only a cursory knowledge of the situation that took place I don’t know if I’d call it “road rage” so much as “the hangries.” See what happens when you make a man wait too long for his quarter-pounder with cheese? He turns into a violent racist. You’re welcome, McDonald’s — I just handed you your new marketing slogan.

Click through to the next page for the incident as vertically-captured by another driver, because auto play.

Around The Web

TOPICS#McDonalds#Florida
TAGSFLORIDAhangriesMCDONALDSROAD RAGE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP