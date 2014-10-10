Watch This Russian Policeman Commandeer A Random Car To Give Hot Pursuit

What we see in this video is allegedly a policeman in Russia pulling a Frank Drebin and commandeering a random vehicle passing by to give chase to a reckless driver. The uploader for the video added this comment to give a little background to what was happening:
In “Chevrolet” 2 kid, 20 years old – 23 seems drunk. The driver had no resistance from the survey refused. Passenger was released, the driver was detained.
Still, it’s a pretty crazy chase. I don’t know if it is crazy by Russian standards considering their tendency to pull hatchets and bats on each other, but I do think it’s pretty wild by our conservative Western standards. We’re more used to the back road type chases.
Honest question: Does literally every car in Russia have a dash cam? Do they come off the lot like that or does everybody just buy one to be cool?
@john champo exactly! And holy shit that was straight out of a movie.
Love how everybody involved in Russian car accidents jumps out ready to beat some ass, like the trucker at 0:27.
Drunk? Macho? Both?
That’s what caught my attention. I mean, the cop commandeering the car is awesome on it’s own, but the dude driving the truck just deciding to go all pro vigilante and smash the car, then hop out to punch the driving in the throat pretty much lived right up to my current view of life in Russia.
drunk + macho = russian.