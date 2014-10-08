We Have Five Words For You: FOUR-DAY-OLD BABY HEDGEHOG!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The UK’s Wildlife Aid Foundation posted this video last week of a four-day-old baby hedgehog — or, “hoglet” as they’re called, *dying* — being hand fed. The little guy (or girl, the video doesn’t specify) needs to be fed every 90 minutes with a “special formula of baby dog milk and camomile tea.” OK, settled: I officially want a pet hedgehog now. I’ll name him “Harry” and I’ll take him everywhere with me and we’ll be best friends. In the meantime though, I’m just going to look at this gif for the rest of the day:

(Via Huffington Post)