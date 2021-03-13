Last week, after two weeks of congressional back-and-forth, President Joe Biden was finally able to sign into law his first major piece of legislation since taking office: the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan. It was the most sweeping progressive piece of legislation since the FDR era, at a time of similar economic need. Not only did the bill get approved — with no thanks to Republicans — but the $1400 promised every eligible American would be released quickly, over the weekend…that is, unless your bank is Wells Fargo.

Customers who are eligible to receive direct deposit of their stimulus payment may expect it as soon as March 17, 2021. https://t.co/ujd9oUUWmP — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 12, 2021

The bank, one of the world’s largest, tweeted out that funds would start hitting accounts not this weekend but on the 17th — on Wednesday, mid-next week. And that’s just when the funds begin being dispersed. It would take longer than that. People were inevitably furious, not the last because the second stimulus payment, the last such package signed into law by former president Donald J. Trump, still hasn’t reached millions of Americans.

So helpless people who thought they were being screwed did what they could: They took to social media, to scream, to steam, and to make gallows humor jokes.

This the MF that Wells Fargo got processing the stimmy payments pic.twitter.com/YFajCKqBYH — Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 13, 2021

Me: I'm ready for this stimulus ! Wells fargo: – pic.twitter.com/1AmyPNMsbP — Zakkurei ⧖🖤 (@Zakkurei) March 13, 2021

Live look at Wells Fargo bringing my stimulus money to the bank. Talk about speed and horsepower. 🐴 pic.twitter.com/n7I4nGMxJg — dBm (@blu_ceo) March 13, 2021

People who have Wells Fargo: where’s my stimmy!!!! Wells Fargo: pic.twitter.com/2iSpoFfQwQ — ivntoosaucy🇲🇽 (@ivntoosaucy) March 13, 2021

Me beefing with my imaginary wells fargo app teller waiting on my stimmy pic.twitter.com/UTDBfg0c5e — Patthicc𝓜𝓮𝓶𝓮𝓼 (@pat_thicc) March 13, 2021

Me watching people receive their stimulus direct deposits while I’m stuck waiting on Wells Fargo. pic.twitter.com/yC3uE19eRg — Keith Lund (@KeithALund) March 13, 2021

Wells Fargo customers waiting for their stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/HmtFbImpNV — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 13, 2021

what’s wells fargo doing with our stimmy I hear? pic.twitter.com/UZfzNjpLbI — thoughts of a regular guy (@dubbingtonknows) March 13, 2021

Wells Fargo’s social media team tried to explain their slowness, saying they plan to “process all of the direct deposits according to the effective date provided by the U.S. Treasury.”

Wells Fargo will process all of the direct deposits according to the effective date provided by the U.S. Treasury. If you are eligible to receive a stimulus payment, you can check on the status of your payment using the IRS's Get My Payment tool. (https://t.co/LVKjvpnMw6). -Sofia — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 13, 2021

But some weren’t buying that, pointing out that even smaller banks did not have similar problems.

pretty hilarious that places like Chime, Cashapp or small credit unions can give people their stimulus right now but if you have a big bank like Wells Fargo, Chase, Citibank, BOA they act like they aren’t financially capable of doing the same thing. Kinda shady how big banks are. — Joseph Adame (@Josephangel_) March 13, 2021

It’s really fucked up big banks like Chase, Wells Fargo and others are holding stimulus checks until Wednesday to pretty much make $$$ of interest when people are hurting right now smh. — Izzy 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@BoriCanoDelBX) March 13, 2021

For the record, Wells Fargo isn’t the only major bank taking their time with stimulus deployment.