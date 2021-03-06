A month and a half after Joe Biden took office, his sweeping pandemic relief package, totaling $1.9 trillion, was passed by the Senate. Hooray! It’s now scheduled to go through the House one more time before it winds up on Biden’s desk, but if it passes with flying colors it won’t be thanks to Republican senators. Every single one of them voted against it, while every Democrat in the chamber was for it, even Krysten Sinema.

BREAKING: Senate votes 50-49 to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. Every Democrat votes YES, every Republican votes NO. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 6, 2021

Every Republican tried to stand in our way, but today we delivered the urgently needed relief demanded by the American people. https://t.co/wg5gPiuOXI — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) March 6, 2021

The bill is called the American Rescue Plan, and it’s designed to benefit working class Americans far more than the previous two packages passed under the watch of Donald J. Trump. (Although the first one, passed last March, was slightly more expensive, at a total of $2.2 trillion.) As per The New York Times:

It would inject vast amounts of federal resources into the economy, including direct payments of up to $1,400 for hundreds of millions of Americans, jobless aid of $300 a week to last through the summer, money for distributing coronavirus vaccines and relief for states, cities, schools and small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The previous packages were largely fixated on corporations, but this one goes above and beyond to save those in need:

It would potentially cut child poverty in half, through a generous expansion of tax credits for low-income Americans with children, increases in subsidies for child care, a broadening of eligibility under the Affordable Care Act and an expansion of food stamps and rental assistance.

And again, every single Republican senator was against it. Perhaps they were too busy reading Dr. Seuss books. It’s a reminder about the deep division in Congress — and about how the Democrats are, albeit narrowly, in charge. When the news hit, social media was quick to pounce on those that tried to stop the bill from passing.

Please don’t lecture Democrats about bipartisanship when every Republican just voted against $1,400 stimulus checks, funding to reopen schools, and extended unemployment benefits, legislation that 76% of Americans support. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 6, 2021

Put a note on every check: Every Republican in Congress didn't want you to have this. https://t.co/oyHLYOlk3Z — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) March 6, 2021

When you get your $1400 check from the government, remember every republican in the senate didn't want you to have it. — Ethereal bisexual who wears mostly black (@Travon) March 6, 2021

Stimulus checks should go out with a note that says: EVERY REPUBLICAN IN THE HOUSE AND EVERY REPUBLICAN IN THE SENATE DID EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO PREVENT YOU FROM GETTING THIS CHECK. — Wallis Weaver (@wallisweaver) March 6, 2021

Every Republican just voted against money to get everyone vaccinated, more money to keep police, doctors and nurses working, and food for hungry children. But they had no problem giving $2T to rich people. Who’s the party of the working class? — Roger Tansey 🌊🐕🌈 (@rogertansey) March 6, 2021

Not one single Senate Republican gives a flying fuck about the American people. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 6, 2021

Every Republican in the Senate and House voted no to helping Americans in need. Why? The GOP needs the economy to collapse to win in 2022. Just like with GOP's Jan 6 terror attack, the GOP doesn't care who suffers as long as they can acquire power. The GOP is Anti-American — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 6, 2021

Every Republican in both houses of Congress voted against relief for people suffering due to the pandemic and associated economic slowdown Every. Single. Republican. Voted. No https://t.co/lU9aWVnkVM — Michael Pachter (@michaelpachter) March 6, 2021

But again, conservatives are a little busy right now.

Every Republican would rather sit around and read Dr. Seuss than help rescue the American people from their failed policies. Thank you Majority leader @chuckschumer and all of the Democrats in the Senate who finished the job.#AmericanRescuePlan — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 6, 2021

(Via The New York Times)