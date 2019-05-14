Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wendy Williams inadvertently set off Howard Stern earlier this year, when — while plugging his upcoming first book in 20 years Howard Stern Comes Again — the daytime host suggested that the one-time shock jock had gone “so Hollywood.” Her remarks weren’t intended to be hurtful or insulting, and she even prefaced them by praising Stern as one of the people who got her where she is today. That’s just Wendy Williams being Wendy Williams, after all.

Yet, when Stern was made aware of her comments, out-of-context and live on-air, he didn’t take them, uh, well. After admitting that he was about to launch into “some shit I’m going to regret,” Stern went off on a diatribe, calling Williams a “jealous bitch” and “a nobody,” and he brought up her recent health issues and rumors of her husband’s infidelity. (She has since filed for divorce.)

In a lengthy profile with The Hollywood Reporter last week, however, Stern admits that he did indeed regret his behavior, and he acknowledged that it was himself at his worst and that he’s since pulled the rant from rerun airings: