What Is Airline ‘Skiplagging’ And Is It Illegal?

August is the Sunday of Summer so, naturally, everyone and their cousin are away on a vacation to visit an obscure relative or go to their college roommate’s wedding, or avoid working. Most of these are valid. Get in your vacation now before hibernation begins. But with travel comes fees, and with fees come those who do not wish to pay them (everyone). Enter: Skiplagging.

No, skiplagging isn’t the practice of reloading a YouTube video to avoid a laggy ad, though it sure sounds like it. It’s the new trend where flyers buy a connecting flight somewhere with the intention of not completing the second part of the trip. For example, flying from Missoula to Denver might cost you $500, but if you book a connecting flight from Missoula to Salt Lake City that stops in Denver could cost you around $250. Thrifty, right? It’s been saving people hundreds, even though it’s also not really allowed.

The practice of Skiplagging has become popular this summer, though airlines are starting to pick up on the trend and deny boarding to anyone who might intend to do such a thing. While the act isn’t illegal, it could lead airlines to ban travelers from their service, leaving them stranded with no complementary pretzels or ginger ale.

“If a customer knowingly or unknowingly purchases a ticket and doesn’t fly all of the segments in their itinerary, it can lead to operational issues with checked bags and prevent other customers from booking a seat when they may have an urgent need to travel,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Intentionally creating an empty seat that could have been used by another customer or team member is an all-around bad outcome.”

Are people still doing it? Yup! There is a whole site, Skiplagged.com, dedicated to finding “ridiculous travel deals.” American Airlines filed a civil lawsuit earlier this month against the site, accusing it of using “unauthorized and deceptive ticketing practices.” While other airlines haven’t threatened legal action, you probably don’t want to get on Jet Blue’ bad side. You would never be able to eat Terra chips again.

