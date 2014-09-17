Which State Is Home To The Most Superhero Fans?

Generally, one associates Utah with Mormons and/or jokes from South Park about Mormons. But, apparently, Utah is crammed full of nerds, because according to an analysis of Facebook likes, it’s got the biggest collection of superhero fans on the boards.
Assembled by the Movoto blog, there was a problem you might have already anticipated: Everyone loves Batman, so much so that Batman is the most popular superhero in every single state. So they had to rank it by how much people love Batman, and then the other nine heroes on their list. Among the interesting tidbits:
- Utah, as we noted, is crammed full of comics nerds. It’s got the most Batman, Iron Man, Superman and Captain America fans, and only dips out of the top ten for Wolverine, Spider-man, and Green Lantern. Also consistently in the top five for each hero are Nevada and Alaska.
- Conversely, Mississippi has the least nerds, never even getting out of the bottom five and adhering to every stereotype about national data sets. Trivia: Did you know “Thank God For Mississippi” is such a common insult, it has its own Wikipedia page?
- The American Southwest seems to have the most superhero fans, and the Southeast the least, bar Florida and Georgia.
The moral of the story is that nerds are everywhere. But they especially seem to like deserts. Must be the asthma.
Yep. Southwest. I can’t go one day without seeing at least 5 people wearing some sort of Superhero shirt/accessory. Even if I was in a coma.
We even have a guy that dresses up in a full Superman costume that hangs out in downtown Phoenix. Google ‘Light Rail Superman’ and he’s the guy next to the little black lady.
I’ve seen that guy at sporting events, food festivals, etc etc. Dude doesn’t talk, and looks very creepy. But fuck it. He’s Superman.
Are you sure he’s not Luthor?
Life there is so bad
It’s either be Superman
Or Suicideman
So is this a new Uproxx thing where a new “every state’s most blank is THIS” gets put up every week?
I just had a Gene Rayburn ‘Match Game’ flashback….
I have the Match Game theme as the phone ringer for my ex wife. We divorced because she would never let me BLANK her in her BLANK.
Batman is #6 in Colorado, I can’t imagine why, his movies have always killed here.
If there is a Hell for great comments, you sir will be it’s President.
Utah is the home of the nerdy white dude so I’m not too surprised.
I gave up on liking superhero characters on Facebook. It started taking over everything I actually posted, every word autocompleted. IronMan FalconElektraElektraLexLuthor LexLuthorIronMankElektra Spider-ManHourmanIronManTitano
Apparently, when all the booze runs dry, the majority of your neighbors frown on cursing and moral decay (honestly, they are missing out, but to each his own) and you live in an admittedly scenic but otherwise empty arid wasteland, you opt in on a variety of entertainment choices the rest of the country disdains. If you plan on spending a lot of time with Mormons, get ready to get nerdy, and bust out the board games, because that’s where the party’s at in Salt lake.
To be fair, I think I’ve logged more hours playing Ticket To Ride on my phone this year than any other video game.
That is indeed fair. I’d be lying if I said i was hitting an acceptable quota of moral decay in my entertainment choices.
Of course all the comic fans are down here. It’s so goddamn hot outside there’s NOTHING ELSE TO DO