As part of Pride Month, Joe Biden invited hundreds of guests, many from the LGBTQ+ community, for a White House event over the weekend. “I want to send a message to the entire community — especially to transgender children: You are loved. You are heard. You’re understood. And you belong,” the president said. First Lady Jill Biden added, “This year’s Pride is caught between the push and pull of progress. Outside the gates of this house are those who want to drag our country backwards.”

Those “backwards” people (a.k.a. conservatives) are having a collective meltdown over the Pride event, not only for its mere existence, but also because a transgender activist and influencer flashed her breasts on the lawn.

“I had the honor of attending @WhiteHouse Pride, the largest one in history where the pride flag flew for the first time. This is trans joy. We’re here at the white house unapologetically trans, queer, and brown #foryourpride #pridemonth #whitehouse #potus #flotus #dcpride #trans #transjoy #lgbt @POTUS @FLOTUS,” Rose Montoya (she/they) tweeted, along with a video from the event. You can see it here. As recapped by Mediaite:

In the video, Montoya met with the president and First Lady Jill Biden and took photos, as children could be seen in the background. Just seconds later, the video transitioned to Montoya exposing and shaking her breasts on the White House lawn — just meters away from the Truman Balcony — as a voice could be heard saying, “Are we topless at the White House?”

Would you believe conservatives didn’t enjoy the answer to that question? The scandalized reactions aren’t worth sharing (it’s the usual moral outrage that has led to silly boycotts of Bud Light and Target), with one exception.

Never in the course of human events… has a once great nation stooped to this level of degeneracy. This was so hard to watch…. our grandparents stormed the beaches of Normandy to oppose a totalitarian ruler in Germany…. and this is what we have made of our liberty? #revival… https://t.co/SOXYS6xphL — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) June 13, 2023

Somehow, it always comes back to Hitler.

Anyway, Montoya, who told the Guardian that she’s “spoken to a lot of my trans friends and colleagues, and we’ve all noticed less brands seeking partnerships and smaller budgets for Pride campaigns” this year due, responded to the uproar with a new video. The caption: “Free the nipple.”

