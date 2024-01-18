Whoopi Goldberg wasted no time firing back at Fox News after the network criticized Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent appearance on The View. The conservative talking heads took particular aim at Harris for admitting she’s “scared as heck” of Donald Trump winning the 2024 election. Whoopi was not having it.

“You know, you folks are the snowflakiest people I’ve ever seen,” Goldberg said after playing clips of Jesse Watters and the talking heads at Fox losing their minds.

Via Mediaite:

“You don’t know what she’s scared of? You don’t know? You haven’t been listening to what this man has said he’s going to do on day one, how he’s treated women? You don’t think we’re uncomfortable when somebody says, ‘Yeah, I’m the guy that got rid of, you know, Roe v. Wade.’ What do you mean, ‘What are you scared of?'”

Sunny Hostin also jumped in to defend the vice president from the obtuse Fox News clown show.

“Yes, she’s the second most powerful person in the world and she’s telling you, ‘Be very, very afraid,'” Hostin said. “She’s explaining to you that our our democracy really is an experiment. We’re a very young country. And that experiment can fail in the hands of a dictator. We’ve seen it happen in history. There have been great nations that no longer exist because of someone like a Donald Trump.”

However, in a surprising twist, co-host Joy Behar took a moment to praise Fox News personality and former Trump admin employee Kayleign McEnany for giving props to Harris’ appearance on The View. Behar noted that McEnany said it was “smart” for Harris to focus on abortion. “What Kamala is doing is powerful among young women,” the Fox News host said.

