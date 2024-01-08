Jo Koy’s Golden Globes jokes are getting roasted, particularly after taking aim at Taylor Swift. However, the comedian had one group of ladies rushing to his defense: The co-hosts on The View.

Surprisingly, the panel was not feeling Swift’s now-viral reaction where she was visibly not pleased after the comedian made a joke about her recent NFL appearances thanks to dating Travis Kelce. Swift was stone-faced during the bit, and apparently, The View thinks she should lighten up.

Here’s what co-host Sara Haines said about Swift’s reaction via Entertainment Weekly:

“I love Jo Koy and the whole time I was nervous for him because I think he’s so funny. He’s kind, he’s good, all the things. What bothers me more in watching this is, get a sense of humor, because we need to protect these national treasures called our comedians, because life needs them,” she said. “We need to stop binding them in, fencing them in. In that room, Jo Koy is punching up. No one feels sorry. Just smile.”

Whoopi Goldberg also came to Koy’s defense, but wisely steered clear of mentioning the Swift debacle.

“These gigs, these hosting gigs are brutal. They’re just brutal. If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re thrust out there, it’s hit or miss,” Goldberg said via EW. “I don’t know whether it was the room or the jokes, I didn’t get to see it, but I do know that he’s as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups. It’s not an easy gig. If you read any of the reviews of some of the gigs that I’ve had, where they just wished me into the cornfields, die on the vine, it’s not an easy gig.”

