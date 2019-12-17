As you’re probably already well aware, ABC’s daytime talk show The View can often be the seat of incredibly heated arguments. These often happen whenever a controversial guest — say, Donald Trump Jr. — is on. That, or whenever conservative stalwart Meghan McCain takes a rigid stance on something like guns. But it was the panel’s long discussion of the ongoing impeachment process, and both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s insistence on not testifying, that sparked some of the show’s most heated moments in recent memory.

This was especially true for Whoopi Golberg, who, after seemingly growing tired of McCain and fellow conservative Abby Huntsman’s talking points, exclaimed, “Girl, please stop talking!” Repeatedly.

whoopi really said “girl please stop talking” 😧 pic.twitter.com/ubaKe4dIRa — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) December 16, 2019

“No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” McCain scoffed in response. Goldberg then added, “I’m okay with that if you are going to behave like this.” The latter co-host had been trying to throw the show to a commercial break while McCain and Huntsman struggled to make themselves heard above the other panelists. After Goldberg’s outburst, however, they insisted they were simply trying to “show conservative perspective” for the program’s benefit.

Needless to say, the studio audience was, judging by their audible gasps, shocked at the exchange. So too were users on Twitter, who were as taken aback as they were entertained by the ordeal.

Whoopi Goldberg telling Megan McCain to “just stop talking” is the Hanukkah gift I knew I needed but never dreamed I would actually receive pic.twitter.com/JPzgwNnyXe — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 16, 2019

whoopi just cut miss meghan's gems https://t.co/EnYSqkh1rF — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 16, 2019

BIH it finally happened!!! Whoopi said not today 💀💀 #TheView Meghan just found out what time it was pic.twitter.com/0qiESEbmPE — Vince J. Blige (@Vince_Aries) December 16, 2019

Whoopi did this FOR ME! This was her Christmas present to me and I’ll be forever grateful #TheView pic.twitter.com/34ru94fTZ4 — Duke Shaw, Attorney at Law (@DukeOfShade) December 16, 2019

Mariah finally going #1 with a bonafide Christmas classic and Meghan being told to stop talking if she’s going to “behave like this” by Whoopi? December 16th WE EATIN!!!!! — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) December 16, 2019