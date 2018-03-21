Whoopi Goldberg Compared The Trump Presidency To A ‘Poo Pie’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Wednesday morning’s The View, the panel participated in a discussion of the three women currently providing the biggest headaches for our commander-in-chief: adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is about to bring some receipts for her alleged affair with Donald Trump; former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who is looking to cash some receipts of her own; and former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, who a judge just gave the green light to sue Trump for defamation.

After some back and forth as to which one of these women presents the largest formidable foe to Trump, Meghan McCain interrupted as the voice of reason to point out that when it comes to this presidency, maybe we’ve got bigger things to worry about.

“Yes, more than likely he slept with these women and paid them off, great,” McCain noted. “I’m more petrified of the idea that we have Sarah Huckabee Sanders going on TV, who won’t answer whether or not the Russian elections were free and fair.” She went on to point out that she understands why people are interested, but the bigger picture is that we have a president about to meet with Kim Jung-Un who can’t even read a note card. “I’m sorry if I cant get all spun up on a porn star,” she continued.

“I don’t think it’s getting spun up,” countered Whoopi Goldberg. “I think what it is, it’s like … it’s like a giant pie. It’s a poo pie. It’s a poo pie! And you know, where do ya cut first? Is it Stormy, is it the– I mean, because no matter how you do it, it’s gonna be a mess.”

Serious props to Goldberg, because after about a year and some change of the Trump presidency, that’s probably the best euphemism we’ve heard so far.