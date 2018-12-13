Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night to promote their upcoming Sherlock Holmes parody, Holmes & Watson, premiering on Christmas Day. Obviously, the two men have known each other for quite some time, so they spent some time reminiscing about their friendship, which apparently began back when Molly Shannon introduced them in New York City, years earlier.

“I was like, who is this guy, he seems very familiar, like we could be related or something,” Reilly said, admitting that he liked Ferrell right from the outset. “But over time we got to know each other better,” he continued, citing the filming of Talladega Nights as the point in which they developed a real relationship.

In fact, they’re now so close, that Reilly has even let Ferrell in on his secret bathroom code.

“One of the things I love about John is he has colorful expressions to announce when he’s going to the bathroom. And it’s become one of my favorite terms as well, that when John has to go number two … you’ve heard the term ‘drop a deuce’ … he just says, ‘Guess what I’ve got to find my passport, it’s somewhere here because I’m taking a trip to Dusseldorf.’ But on a film set, that just gets shortened to ‘You got my passport? Thank you, I gotta go.'”

“I looked in those eyes and I thought, there’s someone who understands Dusseldorf,” Reilly quipped, when Kimmel remarked that he can see what he saw in Ferrell, back at their first meeting.