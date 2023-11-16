Earlier this week, Will Smith‘s alleged former assistant claimed that he saw the Oscar winner and actor Duane Martin, who appeared in one episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, having sex in a dressing room. The “absolutely ridiculous” allegation was made on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast hosted by Tasha K, who earlier this year filed for bankruptcy after Cardi B won a nearly $4 million defamation verdict against her (a judge upheld the decision). The “WAP” rapper sounded like she was ready to forgive her, but not anymore.

“I don’t like how I got fooled a couple of weeks ago… some people just never change,” Cardi D said on Instagram Live on Wednesday night, seemingly referencing Tasha K. Vibe reports that she then defended Will Smith.

“I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith. I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he has a nice heart, and that’s the thing. I found out that Will Smith is a Libra… Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f*cking heavy, that we become the ones in the wrong.”

Cardi D continued, “I don’t like that some people never f*cking change. I’m so tired of people picking on that man, dead ass. Your job as a journalist, you should be able to detect whether somebody is bullsh*tting or not. Because anybody can say something about anybody. Look what happened to me in 2018 when a b*tch… I didn’t even know her f*cking name was saying that she know me… Anybody can say a f*cking fake ass story about you and people gonna f*cking fake ass believe it. So it should be your job to detect whether something is a lie or not.”

(Via Vibe)

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.