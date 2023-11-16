Will Smith has been the center of tabloid headlines this week after an alleged former assistant, Brother Bilaal, claimed he caught the Fresh Prince star having sex with Duane Martin. After getting stopped on the street, Jada Pinkett Smith gave a short and blunt reaction to the scandal to TMZ cameras: “We suin,'” she said.

However, in true Will and Jada form, the actress appeared on The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning where she opened to Charlamagne Tha God about her husband’s reaction to the viral rumor. According to Jada, Will was able to “find the funny” in the situation and has been laughing the whole thing off.

Via Page Six:

“You have to because it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Pinkett Smith, 52, explained. “You’ve just got to laugh about it. And it’s unfortunate.” When the host joked that Smith, 55, probably asked whether he “give[s] off bottom energy,” the “Girls Trip” star laughed and shared his real reaction. “He was like, ‘Do you believe this s–t?’” she recalled.

Jokes aside, Jada did reiterate that she and Will are planning to take legal action, corroborating a report from earlier in the week when a rep from Will denied the rumor.

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” Smith’s rep told TMZ, who also cited a family source that said legal action was being weighed.

(Via Page Six)