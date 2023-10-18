Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir, Worthy, finally came out yesterday. Maybe now we’ll be free from minute-by-minute updates about their relationship.

Just kidding.

The actress shared that she and husband Will Smith built a “love nest” in their house that was supposed to be off-limits to their kids, son Jaden and daughter Willow. “To give us our own space, I had even built a separate, beautiful love nest for us two grown-ups in our bedroom, complete with a domed ceiling full of twinkling stars,” Pinkett Smith wrote in the book. “But over time, the kids hijacked that room as well.” Just like the Smiths have hijacked our lives.

Along those lines, the Oscar-winning actor shared an “official statement” on his Instagram following the revelation that he and Pinkett Smith have been separated for years, among other disclosures. “I’ve got something for you. Here’s the thing: My opinion…” Smith begins before sneezing, which activates a zoom out to what Entertainment Weekly describes as “different CGI terrains across the planet — seeming to imply that there are much bigger problems in the world than this one celebrity couple’s relationship.”

It’s basically this iconic Jaden Smith tweet:

They Distract You With Us So You Don't Pay Attention To The Missing Girls In Nigeria. — Jaden (@jaden) May 15, 2014

You can watch Smith’s “statement” below.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)